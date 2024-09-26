All Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Amiibo rewards and unlocks

You can scan any Zelda series Amiibo in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom to get daily rewards, including Smoothie ingredients and Monster Stones.

However, the three Amiibo-exclusive outfits in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom are locked behind reaching a certain point in the story, so you'll have to play for a while until you can get your hands on them!

To help you see what you can get with your collection, we've lited all Amiibo rewards in Echoes of Wisdom below, including how to get the Amiibo outfits, and how to use Amiibo.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you're looking for more help, check out our Zelda Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.

How to use Amiibo in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

You can use Amiibo in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom once you leave the Suthorn Beach area near the beginning of the game on your way towards Suthorn Village. Just open up the main menu, tab over to 'System', and select the Amiibo option. However, keep in mind that you can only scan three Amiibo a day, so choose wisely!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

That said, we can confirm that you can change the date on your Switch to scan as many Amiibo as you want. You just have to completely shut the game down and change the day every three scans to do this - but you should always be careful when continuing a save when you have altered the date on your Switch! It can mess with your playthrough if anything is linked to the date and time.

As the Echoes of Wisdom Amiibo rewards are mostly ingredients, however, you're not missing out on much if you just stick to scanning three Amiibos a day.

All Amiibo rewards and unlocks in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

At the beginning of the game, you can only get Smoothie ingredients, and Monster Stones from scanning Zelda series Amiibos in Echoes of Wisdom.

Although we haven't been able to confirm this ourselves yet, according to Austin John Plays on Youtube, you unlock three Amiibo-exclusive outfits after you complete the first two major area storylines, and then let the events at Hyrule Castle play out:

Red Tunic - Scan any Link Amiibo.

- Scan any Link Amiibo. Blue Attire - Scan any Zelda Amiibo (including Sheik).

- Scan any Zelda Amiibo (including Sheik). Black Cat Clothes - Scan Any Ganon Amiibo, or the Guardian, Bokoblin, Urbosa, Mipha, Daruk, and Revali Amiibo from the Breath of the Wild series.

Here's a table of all Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Amiibo rewards and unlocks:

Amiibo Rewards Link (Tears of the Kingdom) Red Tunic (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Link Archer (Breath of the Wild) Red Tunic (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Link Rider (Breath of the Wild) Red Tunic (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Link (Link's Awakening) Red Tunic (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Link (Skyward Sword) Red Tunic (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Link (Twilight Princess) Red Tunic (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Wolf Link (Twilight Princess) Red Tunic (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Toon Link (Wind Waker) Red Tunic (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Link (Majora's Mask) Red Tunic (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Link (Ocarina of Time) Red Tunic (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones.1 Link (The Legend of Zelda) Red Tunic (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Link (Super Smash Bros) Red Tunic (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Toon Link (Super Smash Bros) Red Tunic (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Young Link (Super Smash Bros) Red Tunic (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Zelda (Tears of the Kingdom) Blue Attire (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Zelda (Breath of the Wild) Blue Attire (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Loftwing and Zelda (Skyward Sword) Blue Attire (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Toon Zelda (Wind Waker) Blue Attire (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Zelda (Super Smash Bros) Blue Attire (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Sheik (Super Smash Bros) Blue Attire (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Ganondorf (Tears of the Kingdom) Black Cat Clothes (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Ganondorf (Super Smash Bros) Black Cat Clothes (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Revali (Breath of the Wild) Black Cat Clothes (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Daruk (Breath of the Wild) Black Cat Clothes (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Mipha (Breath of the Wild) Black Cat Clothes (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Urbosa (Breath of the Wild) Black Cat Clothes (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Guardian (Breath of the Wild) Black Cat Clothes (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones. Bokoblin (Breath of the Wild) Black Cat Clothes (after meeting specific story unlock conditions), random ingredients or Monster Stones.

List of Amiibo ingredients

Here's a list of the possible Smoothie ingredients you can get from scanning Amiibo in Echoes of Wisdom:

Bubble Kelp

Chilly Cactus

Electro Apples

Floral Nectar

Fresh Milk

Golden Eggs

Monster Fangs

Monster Guts

Radiant Butter

Refreshing Grapes

Riverhorses

Rock Salt

Rocktatoes

Tough Mangoes

Twisted Pumpkins

Warm Peppers

Golden Eggs are the rarest Smoothie ingredient to get, and keep in mind that you can also get Monster Stones from scanning any Amiibo as well, which you can give to Dampé to fix your Automations when they break.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Hope you enjoy your Amiibo rewards in Echoes of Wisdom!