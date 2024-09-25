Zelda Echoes of Wisdom A Curious Child walkthrough

You have to collect and present three types of Zol Echoes to a child in Hyrule Castle Town to complete the 'A Curious Child' side quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

You might already have the correct Echoes, but even if you don't, our short A Curious Child walkthrough for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom can help speed things along, so you can get back to saving Link.

We've also briefly detailed how to start 'A Curious Child', so you can get your hands on its rewards as soon as possible.

How to start A Curious Child

Talk to the child beside the dog in the southwestern corner of Hyrule Castle Town to start the 'A Curious Child' side quest in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom. They're the one with the "Zols, Zols, Zols" speech bubble above them.

A Curious Child walkthrough

There are three parts to the 'A Curious Child' side quest. The first requires you to present a Zol Echo to the child in Hyrule Castle Town, then an Ignizol Echo, and finally a Hydrozol Echo - but you also need to make the Hydrozol bigger to complete the quest.

When you find each type of Zol, you must defeat it to learn its Echo. Then, you can present the Echo to the child and move on with the quest.

Where to find Zol

Zols are little green slime-like creatures, and we found our first Zol on Suthorn Beach after escaping Hyrule Castle for the first time.

Where to find Ignizol

Ignizols are white slime-like creatures with a flame coming out of their heads, and we found our first Ignizol in the southern cave in Suthorn Forest.

Where to find Hydrozol

Hydrozols are translucent blue slime-like creatures, and we found our first Hydrozol in the Faron Wetlands entrance.

How to make a Hydrozol bigger

Not satisfied with all the hard work you put in to finding the regular variety, the child in Hyrule Castle Town wants to see a bigger version of a Hydrozol.

Don't worry, there's no need to go hunting for another type of Zol, as all you have to do is use your Hydrozol Echo on a Water Block Echo to make it bigger. The Hydrozol will grow in size, and the child will finally have their Zol curiosity satisfied.

You learn the Water Block Echo within the Stilled Jabul Waters.

A Curious Child rewards

You get one Might Crystal for completing 'A Curious Child' in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Might Crystals are used at Lueburry's home to upgrade Zelda's Swordfighter Form.

