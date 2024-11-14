Zelda: Breath of the Wild designer's Infinity Nikki finally gets release date

Infinity Nikki, the hotly-anticipated "cosy" open-world adventure from the designer of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, now has a release date.

Android, iPhone, PC and PlayStation 5 versions of Infinity Nikki all arrive on 5th December, Singaporean developer Infold Games confirmed today, allowing players to dress up, explore and befriend cute pets in an ever-expanding open world.

Infinity Nikki is the most ambitious project yet for the Nikki series, which has to date enjoyed enormous popularity in China.

This latest entry boasts involvement from Nintendo veteran Kentaro Tominaga, who worked for 20 years at the Mario maker and served as game designer on Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Infold's hopes for this new entry are clearly high, with a worldwide marketing push and 30m registrations for Infinity Nikki already under its brightly-coloured belt. And yes, that is Jessie J singing the song for the game's trailer, above.

Infinity Nikki's smartphone predecessor Shining Nikki was downloaded 100m times, though was the subject of a cultural spat in South Korea over traditional costumes - leading to the game's Korean version being pulled, and criticism of the developer's handling of the issue.

At Nintendo, Tominaga served as assistant director on GameCube classics such as Zelda: The Wind Waker, Twilight Princess and Mario Kart: Double Dash. More recently, he worked on Zelda: A Link Between Worlds and received a special thanks credit in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Interested? Here's how to pre-register for Infinity Nikki and access some milestone rewards.