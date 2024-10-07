You've seen Fallout: London, here's Fallout: Nuevo México

A group of modders has launched a new project to mod Fallout: New Vegas into an all-new Mexican-set game.

A new trailer for the Fallout: Nuevo México project has been launched to "give you a glimpse of what we ultimately aim to achieve", although an initial gameplay trailer was released last year.

"Mexico City is the largest city in North America and serves as the biggest hub in Fallout: Nuevo México," reads the new trailer description. "While still largely under development, we are thrilled to finally reveal this iconic wasteland."

The ruined city will form a battleground for multiple factions, and will include areas like "the decaying colonia of Chapultepec" and "the submerged canals of Xochimilco".

Of course, the project is being compared to Fallout: London, a similar game-sized mod released earlier this year that transported Fallout 4 into the English capital.

The mod was released for free on GOG and became the "fastest-redeemed" game on the platform.

No doubt the Fallout: Nuevo México team will be hoping for similar success. The project is "still a long way from completion" so there's no release date yet.

For Bethesda's Todd Howard, the Fallout games will always be set in America.

"Part of the Fallout schtick is on the Americana naïveté," he said in an interview earlier this year. "For us right now it's ok to acknowledge some of those other areas but our plans are to predominantly keep it in the US."

It's interesting, therefore, that two mod projects are now expanding the universe to other countries.

Meanwhile Amazon's Fallout TV show has now been watched by 100 million viewers worldwide, cementing the popularity of the series.