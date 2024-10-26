YouTube denies Dr Disrespect's request to re-monetise his channel

YouTube has denied Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm's appeal to monetise his channel for a further 60 days.

Addressing his audience in a livestream in a clip shared to X/Twitter, Beahm revealed YouTube had deferred his appeal "for another 60 days" after which he'd be eligible to re-apply.

In the meantime, Beahm cannot draw any revenue from subscriptions or advertisements on his channel, which has 4.5m subscribers.

"Actually Champs - unfortunately, they pushed it back another 60 days," Beahm said. "Believe it or not, they waited 'til the very last second last night to tell us, uh, 'we're going to, uh, extend, just for another 60 days, and then you'll be eligible to re-apply, and we'll review the application'.

"But you know what, though, Champs? Okay. Then let's just wait another 60 days."

He then said he had something "something much, much bigger" in the works - "one of the biggest opportunity to date" - but didn't elaborate (thanks, TheGamer).

Back in June, Beahm admitted to conduct that "leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate" with a minor back in June, after Twitch's former account director of strategic partnerships, Cody Conners, claimed an unnamed person had been banned from the streaming platform "because [he] got caught sexting a minor". Those allegations were later directly linked to Beahm.

Since that admission, Robert Bowling - who co-founded developer Midnight Society with Beahm - distanced himself from the streamer, and many long-running partners have terminated their agreements. But now, after a period away from the spotlight, an agitated Beahm returned in a combative YouTube stream in which he repeatedly accused Conners and "so-called journalists" of a "planned and coordinated attack". All this, Beahm admitted, came ahead of a 25th September "opportunity" to reapply for partnership on YouTube and re-monetise his channel… which we now know has been denied.