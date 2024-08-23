Your Mii is your ticket to get into the Nintendo Museum

Those lucky enough to secure a ticket to visit Nintendo's museum are in for a bonus treat: all eligible tickets will include a portrait of their Mii character.

As anyone accepting a museum ticket must have a Nintendo account in order to accept and use it, Nintendo is automagically customising tickets with each account holder's Mii.

"If tickets are assigned, upon entry to the museum, each visitor will receive a play ticket with the Mii character set to their Nintendo Account printed on it," Nintendo explains, although it does stress that you'll need to set up your ticket in advance on the ticketing website first.

Scores and photos from interactive exhibits inside the museum will then be added to your Nintendo account, too.

As Matt summarised for us earlier this week, Miyamoto recently took us on a 13-minute online tour of the Nintendo museum. It contains many of the products Nintendo has released since its founding in 1889, charting the evolution of Nintendo's approach to entertainment from its earlier non-video game products - including copy machines, baby strollers, RC cars, and pitching machines - into more familiar territory, beginning with 1977's early video game forays, the Color TV-Game 6 and Color TV-Game 15.

The Nintendo Museum opens 2nd October in Kyoto, Japan, and tickets - if you're lucky enough to be able to visit - can be reserved right now. Expect to pay 3,300 yen (around £17) for adults, with various concessions available for teens, children, and pre-schoolers.