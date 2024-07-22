Skip to main content

You can now wrap your hands around Wolverine's bum if Deadpool's not for you

The Xbox butt controllers keep coming!

A photo of a billboard showing Deadpool sat on an Xbox controller shaped like Wolverine's butt.
Image credit: Xbox/Microsoft
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on
4 comments

The internet was all in a flap last week after Microsoft promised to place Deadpool's pert posterior into the hands of a lucky few by way of a new limited edition controller. But if red spandex doesn't do it for you, there's now a second superhero butt in town, courtesy of a bright yellow, Wolverine-themed Xbox Wireless Controller.

Both controllers (as you've probably already guessed) have been created to promote Marvel's upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie, which arrives in cinemas across the world later this week. And to coincide with its release, there's a global sweepstake going on at the moment via Twitter/X for anyone wanting to get their hands on those superbuns.

Full rules can be found on Microsoft's website, but the gist is you'll need to follow the official Xbox account then repost one of its designated promotional posts containing the hashtag #xboxcheekycontrollersweepstakes before the competition closes on 11th August.

A promotional image showing Microsoft's limited-edition Wolverine butt controller for Xbox.
Image credit: Microsoft

Unfortunately, Microsoft is being pretty tight with its butts, and only one winner will walk away with Deadpool and Wolverine's plastic posteriors when the competition ends. On the plus side, that same winner also gets a (regrettably bum-free) Xbox Series X console inspired by Deadpool and Wolverine, plus a matching custom Xbox Series X stand.

Still, early word from one Deadpool controller recipient suggests the butt, much like a real butt, is held on with magnets and has a tendency to drop off in moments of vigour - so entrants probably won't be missing out too much if they don't win.

Cover image for YouTube videoNewscast: Does the loss of day one launches make Xbox Game Pass pointless?
Newscast: Does the loss of day one launches make Xbox Game Ass pointless?Watch on YouTube

In other bum-related Xbox news, Microsoft's Halo TV show has been cancelled after two season by Paramount+, despite giving everyone a look at Pablo Schreiber's Master Cheeks back in its first year. If only it had got its own promotional butt controller, eh?

Read this next