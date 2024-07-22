You can now wrap your hands around Wolverine's bum if Deadpool's not for you

The internet was all in a flap last week after Microsoft promised to place Deadpool's pert posterior into the hands of a lucky few by way of a new limited edition controller. But if red spandex doesn't do it for you, there's now a second superhero butt in town, courtesy of a bright yellow, Wolverine-themed Xbox Wireless Controller.

Both controllers (as you've probably already guessed) have been created to promote Marvel's upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie, which arrives in cinemas across the world later this week. And to coincide with its release, there's a global sweepstake going on at the moment via Twitter/X for anyone wanting to get their hands on those superbuns.

Full rules can be found on Microsoft's website, but the gist is you'll need to follow the official Xbox account then repost one of its designated promotional posts containing the hashtag #xboxcheekycontrollersweepstakes before the competition closes on 11th August.

Image credit: Microsoft

Unfortunately, Microsoft is being pretty tight with its butts, and only one winner will walk away with Deadpool and Wolverine's plastic posteriors when the competition ends. On the plus side, that same winner also gets a (regrettably bum-free) Xbox Series X console inspired by Deadpool and Wolverine, plus a matching custom Xbox Series X stand.

Still, early word from one Deadpool controller recipient suggests the butt, much like a real butt, is held on with magnets and has a tendency to drop off in moments of vigour - so entrants probably won't be missing out too much if they don't win.

In other bum-related Xbox news, Microsoft's Halo TV show has been cancelled after two season by Paramount+, despite giving everyone a look at Pablo Schreiber's Master Cheeks back in its first year. If only it had got its own promotional butt controller, eh?