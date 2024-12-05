You can check out Descenders Next's extreme boarding right now as Test Sessions launch on Steam

Descenders Next, the extreme-sports-focused sort-of-sequel to 2018's acclaimed downhill biking hit Descenders, has kicked off its online Test Sessions via Steam, giving players the chance to check out a "huge" build ahead of its eventual release.

Developer RageSquid unveiled Descenders Next back in August, explaining its goal was to introduce the "same feel, the same sense speed" as its predecessor, but across as many extreme sports as possible over the coming years.

To begin with, though, Descenders Next is focusing on two distinct boarding sports: snowboarding and mountainboarding. There's talk of speed challenges, trick-focused challenges, scavenger hunts, kit upgrades, and more as players careen down procedural off-piste mountains and through "multiple huge biomes".

Descenders Next is due to release some time in 2025, but players can get stuck in right now courtesy of its previously teased Test Sessions. Details remain pretty vague - there's no word on how Test Sessions will be structured or how long they'll last - but a press release accompanying their launch does note players will have access to a "huge build with many hours of play, showcasing both the snowboarding and the mountainboarding, with full online multiplayer".

Test Sessions (a controller is recommended) are limited to Steam at present, and players will first need to follow the instructions over on RageSquid's website to receive then activate their key. The studio says it'll "monitoring the Test Sessions very closely" and wants players to share their thoughts, feedback, and bug reports as they go.