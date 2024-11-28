You better be-leaf it, the Steam Autumn Sale is here

It is time to dig out the blanket, and curl up with a steaming mug of cocoa (with some added Baileys if you are like me) while enjoying some lovely savings, thanks to the Steam Autumn Sale.

Valve has promised patrons plenty of deals to harvest up, now the days are shorter and the nights are cooler. The sale itself is live now, and will run until 4th December, culminating at 6pm for those of us in the UK.

"You know the drill - thousands of discounts, new Point Shop items featuring the delivery duo, and goodies for completing your Discovery Queue," the dream team that is Steam wrote on social media platform X, kicking off the sale. It also shared a trailer, giving those interested a taste of some of the games included in the sale, which you can see below.

So, as you can see, the sale itself covers a range of genres, with everything from wholesome farming sims like Stardew Valley to the more violent Dead by Daylight all included.

Game of the year nominee Metaphor: ReFantazio is currently available to pick up for £44.99. Our five star Metaphor: ReFantazio review called it "the quintessential Japanese RPG, with Atlus in epic, operatic form".

Another favourite here at Eurogamer, the acclaimed Silent Hill 2 remake is also on sale, for £47.99. "Against the odds, Bloober Team has delivered a remake that both expands Silent Hill 2 in just the right places, and gives careful attention to what it preserves," reads our five star Silent Hill 2 remake review.

On the indie side of life, Animal Well is also on sale. It's currently going for £16.79. We called Animal Well an "astonishingly rich Metroidvania" on its release earlier this year, awarding it five out of five stars in Eurogamer's review.

You can see all deals currently on offer in the Steam Autumn sale here. Happy hunting!

Elsewhere in the news, following last week's report Valve is working on a new iteration of its Steam Controller, a leak just yesterday has offered what might well be a first look at its refreshed design.