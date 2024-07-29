Skip to main content

Yes, you can run Doom in Balatro

"Literally nobody asked for it, but here it is."

A screenshot showing Doom running in Balatro
Image credit: u/UwUDev / localthunk
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Balatro is the latest thing that can seemingly run the seminal 90s shooter Doom.

"Literally nobody asked for it, but here it is: Doom on Balatro," announced u/UwUDev on reddit, appending a video that proves they've somehow embedded Zoom into the poker game's Joker collection screen.

"Honestly, I didn't think anyone would care. I'd just done it for fun/challenge, but since the community seems to like it, I'm planning something even more impressive and stupid," UwuDev said.

"It's super laggy and I often have big lag spikes but it works. I'll see later if I can optimise it because it's really unplayable," they acknowledged later in the thread.

Literally nobody asked for it, but here it is, Doom on balatro
byu/UwUDev inbalatro

Even Balatro creator localthunk seems impressed by the feat:

It's a long-running joke that iconic 90s shooter Doom is playable on almost anything, including Fortrnite, Team Fortress 2, a pregnancy test, a tractor, and a piece of Lego.

ICYMI, Balatro is getting a physical edition. Localthunk confirmed last month that fans will soon be able to pick up a physical copy of the game on PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and last-gen consoles.

