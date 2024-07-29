Yes, you can run Doom in Balatro

Balatro is the latest thing that can seemingly run the seminal 90s shooter Doom.

"Literally nobody asked for it, but here it is: Doom on Balatro," announced u/UwUDev on reddit, appending a video that proves they've somehow embedded Zoom into the poker game's Joker collection screen.

"Honestly, I didn't think anyone would care. I'd just done it for fun/challenge, but since the community seems to like it, I'm planning something even more impressive and stupid," UwuDev said.

"It's super laggy and I often have big lag spikes but it works. I'll see later if I can optimise it because it's really unplayable," they acknowledged later in the thread.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Even Balatro creator localthunk seems impressed by the feat:

Someone got Doom to run in Balatro 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4EkORsSPJR — localthunk (@LocalThunk) July 25, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It's a long-running joke that iconic 90s shooter Doom is playable on almost anything, including Fortrnite, Team Fortress 2, a pregnancy test, a tractor, and a piece of Lego.

ICYMI, Balatro is getting a physical edition. Localthunk confirmed last month that fans will soon be able to pick up a physical copy of the game on PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and last-gen consoles.