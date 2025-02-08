Yes, PSN is still down after 12 hours
Sony is "aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN".
PlayStation Network is still offline after unexpectedly going down around midnight last night, UK time (1am CET / 7pm ET / 4pm PT).
According to Sony, the outage is impacting all services and features, including account management, gaming and social, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct.
Unlike last time, this seems to be impacting all PlayStation systems, not just PS4 and PS5 players, but also PS Vita, PS3, and website visitors, too.
Beyond a single-line statement posted to PlayStation social media accounts around 10 hours ago that said Sony is "aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN", there have been no further updates on what's caused the outage, nor when its services will resume.
Eurogamer has reached out to Sony for more information and will update should we hear back.