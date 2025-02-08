Yes, PSN is still down after 12 hours

PlayStation Network is still offline after unexpectedly going down around midnight last night, UK time (1am CET / 7pm ET / 4pm PT).

According to Sony, the outage is impacting all services and features, including account management, gaming and social, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Xbox Developer Direct - four promising games also coming to PlayStation.Watch on YouTube

Unlike last time, this seems to be impacting all PlayStation systems, not just PS4 and PS5 players, but also PS Vita, PS3, and website visitors, too.

Image credit: Sony / Eurogamer

Beyond a single-line statement posted to PlayStation social media accounts around 10 hours ago that said Sony is "aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN", there have been no further updates on what's caused the outage, nor when its services will resume.

We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN.

For more details: https://t.co/NJX2xGusZM — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) February 8, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Eurogamer has reached out to Sony for more information and will update should we hear back.