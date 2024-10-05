Yes, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will require a PSN account on PC

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered PC players will be required to sign up via their PSN accounts to play the single-player adventure on Steam.

As noted on Valve's PC storefront and spotted by IGN, just like other notable PlayStation-flavoured Steam releases such as Helldivers 2, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, and God of War Ragnarök, players will not be able to play Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered on PC without a PSN account.

While Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition's Steam page is still live, it is not available to buy anymore after Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition was quietly delisted from Steam and the Epic Games Store at the end of September.

That means there is now no legal way to play Horizon Zero Dawn on Steam without purchasing the remaster bundle… which controversially requires a PSN account.

Unhappy Steam players have already taken to the game's Steam discussions hub to voice their dismay, with one entitling their thread: "Recquires [sic] PSN account - Insta ignored".

"So you want me to give you money - to give you my information... for what a tiny bit of updated graphics," added another. "You can keep your remaster."

This all stems back to the beginning of the summer with Helldivers' PC PSN log-in requirement. There was such a vitriolic backlash that Sony backtracked on its original plans and then auto-refunded players who bought Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut in countries where PSN isn't available.

Games like Helldivers 2 were then pulled from sale in 177 countries following the disastrous rollout of mandatory PSN linking, causing a huge backlash and considerable review-bombing.

The removal from the PC storefront came less than a fortnight after Sony announced a remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn would be released on 31st October, across PlayStation 5 and PC.