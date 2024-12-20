XDefiant's final patch includes content that would have released in future seasons if it hadn't been cancelled

XDefiant's final content patch is now available.

Executive producer Mark Rubin said the update marked a "bittersweet moment", but he was proud of the team "that did everything they could to make this game and all of its amazing content".

"Ubisoft has not only allowed a small team to stay on and continue working to get our Season 3 content out the door, but we've also been able to add some extra content to this release from future seasons," Rubin explained. "So, we have our Season 3 content plus some of the content from Season 4, 5, 6, 7 and even Season 8."

The content itself includes three new factions, including the Assassin Creed's crossover promised a little while back. The Wolves and Omega Force factions are also available, even though they were supposed to release in seasons four and five, respectively.

"We are also adding six new Arena Maps and three new Linear Maps from future seasons. So along with the four new maps from Season three that’s a total of 13 new maps," Rubin added. "And I have to say the team really went all out on these amazing new maps. If you do anything at all, you need to check out the new Rayman map that was going to be part of an epic event takeover in Season 4. It even has it’s own mode with Lum Hunt."

Hello Everyone,



So here it is! Our last content patch for XDefiant. It’s obviously a bittersweet moment but I just want to say how proud I am of everyone on this team that did everything they could to make this game and all of its amazing content.



Ubisoft has not only allowed a… — Mark Rubin (@PixelsofMark) December 18, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Players can also expect a brand-new experience called Tactical that uses corridor-style maps with new mode Defuse, a "1-life classic bomb mode", plus a slew of weapons and cosmetics that were supposed to come in future seasons, too.

"All of this and more are our last tribute to all of the hard-working people that made this game and to all of the fans who have been with us through this journey," Rubin added. "Not all journeys end well but we can all be proud of what we accomplished.

"I wish everyone who worked on this game directly or indirectly the best for their future endeavors. And the same goes for all of the fans who played our game, who streamed it, or who worked to build the XDefiant community."

A month and a half after denying reports it was poised to pull the plug on its free-to-play live-service shooter XDefiant which launched back in May, Ubisoft confirmed earlier this month that it's doing just that, resulting in the closure of three production studios and 277 employees losing their jobs.