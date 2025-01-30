Xbox's Forza Horizon 5 officially heading to PlayStation 5 this "spring"

With Indiana Jones & the Great Circle and Doom: The Dark Ages both waiting in the wings, Microsoft confirmed another of its first-party titles making the jump to PS5. Forza Horizon 5 is coming to Sony's console this "spring", and new content for all platforms is also on the way.

Forza Horizon 5 originally released back in 2021, taking the acclaimed open-world racing series to Mexico - or at least a fictional island amalgam, drawing extensive inspiration from the country's landmarks and features. Eurogamer called it "another gorgeous and enveloping pocket holiday" in our Recommended review, highlighting its racing's "enviable tightrope-walk between structure and player freedom".

Which is to say it's another great former Xbox console exclusive for PlayStation owners to get acquainted with. Forza Horizon 5's PlayStation release will support cross-play with other platforms, and includes the same content as the PC and Xbox versions - with additional Car Packs and its two expansions, Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure, also available for purchase.

Additionally, Microsoft has announced a free new content update for all platforms, albeit one without a current ETA. Horizon Realms, as it's known, promises to give players the "chance to explore a curated collection of some of the community's favourite previously released Evolving Worlds", alongside some other "surprises".

Forza Horizon 5 marks the latest first-party Xbox game to make its way to PS5 since Microsoft confirmed its new multi-console release strategy last year. 2024 brought Sea of Thieves, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, and Pentiment to PlayStation, with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Doom: The Dark Ages, and The Outer Worlds 2 confirmed for 2025.

The start of this year has also brought reports of other Xbox games bound for PlayStation, with PS5 versions of Halo: The Masterchief Collection and Flight Simulator also said to be on the way. Previously, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said there were no "red lines" when it came to the games it was willing to port to Sony's console.