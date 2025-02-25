Xbox delays Fable reboot to give it "more time"

Microsoft has announced it's delaying its long-awaited Fable reboot - originally scheduled to launch this year - into 2026, in order to give it "more time".

Xbox Game Studios head Craig Duncan made the announcement during the latest episode of the Official Xbox Podcast, saying, "While I know that's not maybe the news people want to hear, what I want to assure people of is it's definitely worth the wait."

"I have unequivocal confidence in the Playground team... and just what they're bringing to Fable as a franchise," Duncan continued. "Amazing gameplay, British humour, Playground's version of Albion inspired by what has gone before with the franchise, but their take in quite frankly the most beautifully realised version of Albion you've ever seen."

"I want the community to understand that we do these things for the best of the games and the teams," Duncan added, "and ultimately that results in the best game for the community."

Duncan also shared some pre-alpha footage during the podcast, highlighting the progress Playground has made on its Fable reboot - with the clips including some very striking environments and a few glimpses of combat.

"I played some of the city elements," Duncan continued while the footage played out. "I played some of the quests, I played some of the combat, I played a boss battle, I've used magic... it felt amazing and I had a great time... I've seen a bunch more than that, I'm very excited. Take my word for it, but hopefully what the team can see here is enough to build excitement."

Microsoft announced its Fable reboot back in July 2020, with Forza Horizon studio Playground Games at the helm. Since then, the project has resurfaced mainly through cinematic trailers - one in 2023 confirming a starring role for IT Crowd's Richard Ayoade, and another last year revealing the involvement of Matt King, also known as Peep Show's Super Hans.