Xbox's Age of Mythology and Age of Empires 2 remasters heading to PS5 this year

More Xbox first-party titles have been confirmed for PS5 - and it's good news for strategy fans, with Age of Mythology: Retold Edition and Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition both on the way. That's alongside a variety of upcoming expansion releases across all platforms.

First up for PS5 is Age of Mythology: Retold, a remaster of the 2002 original, which comes to Sony's console on 4th March. This twist on the Age of Empires strategy formula swaps history for monsters and gods as players battle as either the Greek, Norse, Egyptian, or Atlantean pantheons.

Its 4th March arrival coincides with the launch of Mythology: Retold's Immortal Pillars expansion. This includes the new Chinese pantheon, 12 new gods with unique powers and mythological units, a nine-level campaign inspired by Chinese mythology, and seven new maps. PlayStation 5 owners can pick it up alongside the base game, but it also comes to PC and Xbox on the same day. Cross-play is supported across all platforms, and all Mythology: Retold updates will hit Xbox, PS5, and PC simultaneously from this point onward.

Then, sometime this "spring", PlayStation 5 owners can get their hands on Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition. This includes all the expansions released for the 1999 original, plus improved visuals, gameplay refinements, cross-play, and more. As with Age of Mythology: Retold, new DLC launches alongside Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition's PS5 release, and will be available across all platforms. Microsoft isn't talking specifics yet but says to expect "fresh new content" and "new civilisations for Ranked play."

In related news, Microsoft has also announced two new expansions for Age of Empires 4 in 2025, both focused on "shorter and repeatable experiences". The first of these, Knights of Cross and Rose, arrives this "spring", promising "two well-known armies inspired by history" plus a "solo mode that will challenge even the most skilled strategists." Additional details can be found in Microsoft's announcement.

Word of Age of Mythology: Retold Edition and Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition's impending PS5 releases follows last week's news that Forza Horizon 5 is heading to Sony's console. It continues the multi-console release strategy announced for Microsoft's first-party titles last year - one that's so far seen Sea of Thieves, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, and Pentiment come to PlayStation, with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Doom: The Dark Ages, and The Outer Worlds 2 all on the way.

The start of 2025 also brought reports suggesting Halo: The Masterchief Collection and Flight Simulator are also PS5-bound. Previously, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said there were no "red lines" when it came to the games Microsoft was willing to port to Sony's console.