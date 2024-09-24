Xbox unveils Ghost Cipher Special Edition wireless controller

Microsoft is continuing on with its mission to provide us with as many different Xbox controller variants it can.

Today, the company debuted the Ghost Cipher Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller, which features grey and bronze accents with a clear top case so you can see the controller's inner workings (see header image above)

The Ghost Cipher Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller will be available from next month, on 8th October, retailing at £64.99. If you are interested in purchasing one for yourself, you can pre-order the controller now.

In addition, Microsoft has also revealed some transparent Cipher Series top cases, along with some chromatic D-pad and paddles, for its Elite Series 2 controllers. These are available via Xbox Design Lab.

The top cases are inspired by the "translucent tech of the '90s and early 2000s", which reminds me I once had a transparent inflatable chair that I would stick to uncomfortably but insisted was the best piece of furniture ever whenever my parents gave me a questioning look.

But, I digress! Back to the controller news. "These vibrant, candy-coloured top cases encapsulate the controller’s metallic frame, showcasing both its external beauty and the advanced engineering within the Elite Series 2 controller," a blog post accompanying today's controller announcement reads.

There are six case colours to choose from: Ghost Cipher (colourless), Velocity Cipher (green), Astral Cipher (purple), Surf Cipher (blue), Candy Cipher (pink) and Pulse Cipher (red).

As for those chromatic D-pad and paddle designs, these are called Energy Chroma and Sunset Chroma, and promise a "dynamic spectrum" of colour.

Image credit: Microsoft

"These metallic finishes blend hues to create a hypnotic gradient that shifts depending on the angle, adding a sci-fi, jewellery-like feel to your controller," Microsoft said. "Energy Chroma starts with the signature Xbox green and fades into blues, yellows, and magenta accents, while Sunset Chroma evokes a warm, summery glow with its transition from yellow to bright pink."

You can check out how these controller design options look via the video above.

Elsewhere in Microsoft news, the company recently shared an update on its sustainability efforts on Xbox from the past three years. In that time, the company has reduced its emissions by over 3bn car miles - that's over 1.2m metric tons of CO2e.