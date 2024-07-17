Skip to main content

Xbox unveils Deadpool bum controller as competition prize for one lucky recipient

Tush controls.

Image of the front and back of the Deadpool themed Xbox controller
Image credit: Xbox
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
17 comments

Xbox has revealed a new "Cheeky Controller" in a Deadpool design to celebrate the new Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel film, with a rather prominent behind.

A peachy pair of these controllers will be part of the grand prize in a global sweepstakes, alongside other custom Xbox hardware - details of how to enter have been shared on social media site X.

It's in Deadpool's fetching red colour and seemingly offers a firm grip. Just mind where you put your fingers.

Cover image for YouTube videoNewscast: Does the loss of day one launches make Xbox Game Pass pointless?
Newscast: Does the loss of day one launches make Xbox Game Pass pointless?Watch on YouTube

The winner will also receive a custom Deadpool-inspired Xbox Series X and stand, featuring his katanas Bea and Arthur - made of foam, of course.

In addition, a Deadpool-themed controller holder (by EXG Pro) will be available for the first 1000 fans to purchase an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 on 22nd July, though only in North America and Canada.

Screenshot of the Deadpool themed Xbox Series X console with two controllers
Image credit: Xbox

Further details can be found on Xbox Wire, including how to watch the Deadpool & Wolverine red carpet premiere on Twitch.

The news of this controller comes almost a year to the day after the infamous pizza-scented controller in collaboration with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

And Xbox will be keen to move on from its "feel the burn" controller campaign from May, shortly after it closed a number of Bethesda studios.

What weird ass controller could we see next?

