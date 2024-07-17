Xbox unveils Deadpool bum controller as competition prize for one lucky recipient

Xbox has revealed a new "Cheeky Controller" in a Deadpool design to celebrate the new Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel film, with a rather prominent behind.

A peachy pair of these controllers will be part of the grand prize in a global sweepstakes, alongside other custom Xbox hardware - details of how to enter have been shared on social media site X.

It's in Deadpool's fetching red colour and seemingly offers a firm grip. Just mind where you put your fingers.

The winner will also receive a custom Deadpool-inspired Xbox Series X and stand, featuring his katanas Bea and Arthur - made of foam, of course.

In addition, a Deadpool-themed controller holder (by EXG Pro) will be available for the first 1000 fans to purchase an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 on 22nd July, though only in North America and Canada.

Image credit: Xbox

Further details can be found on Xbox Wire, including how to watch the Deadpool & Wolverine red carpet premiere on Twitch.

The news of this controller comes almost a year to the day after the infamous pizza-scented controller in collaboration with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

And Xbox will be keen to move on from its "feel the burn" controller campaign from May, shortly after it closed a number of Bethesda studios.

What weird ass controller could we see next?