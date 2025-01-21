Xbox sees red with latest Cipher Special Edition wireless controller

If you fancy kicking off the new year with another Xbox controller variant, good news. Microsoft has revealed the latest edition to its Cipher family of controllers, and this one comes in a bright red hue.

The Pulse Cipher Special Edition features a translucent top case, so you can see the controller's inner workings. It follows the same overall design as Xbox's Sky Cipher and Ghost Cipher models, but with a different colour palette. It features a colour palette where "modern gaming meets enduring nostalgia", Xbox said.

You can see how it looks - front and back - in the image below.

Image credit: Microsoft

The red Pulse Cipher Special Edition is available to pre-order today ahead of its launch on 4th February, priced £70.

In September of last year, Microsoft also revealed some transparent Cipher Series top cases, along with some chromatic D-pad and paddles, for its Elite Series 2 controllers. These top cases are inspired by the "translucent tech of the '90s and early 2000s", and are available via Xbox Design Lab.

Elsewhere in Microsoft news, later this week the company is hosting an Xbox Developer Direct showcase. Things will kick off at 6pm UK time (that's 1pm Eastern or 10am Pacific) on Thursday, 23rd January, with Microsoft promising us a look at Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and a mystery fourth game from an unknown studio.