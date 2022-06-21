Xbox reveals more games coming to Game Pass in June

Xbox has revealed the games coming to its Game Pass service in the next couple of weeks.

Out today are the Shadowrun Trilogy on cloud and console, and Total War: Three Kingdoms on PC. The former is a cyberpunk tactical RPG series, while the latter is a Chinese take on the multi award-winning strategy series.

Then, 23rd June brings two more titles: FIFA 2022 (console and PC) and mythical action game Naraka: Bladepoint (cloud, console, PC).

Later still, Far Cry 5 will be added on 1st July.

Already added to the service this month are nostalgic beat-em-upTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (cloud, console, PC) - Donlan is a fan - and narrative game Omori (cloud, console, PC).

For Game Pass Ultimate users, 10 more games have been given touch-screen controls on compatible devices. That includes Bugsnax, Ninja Gaiden ∑, Life is Strange: True Colors, and Broken Age.

Lastly, the following games will leave the service on 30th June:

FIFA 20 (console and PC) EA Play

Jurassic World Evolution (console and cloud)

Last Stop (cloud, console, and PC)

MotoGP 20 (cloud, console, and PC)

More details are on Xbox Wire. For other games this month and beyond, see our Xbox Game Pass games guide.