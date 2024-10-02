Xbox network suffers major outage, game launching and more affected

The Xbox team is currently dealing with a number of network issues, which are affecting player sign-in, game launching and the ability to join parties.

According to DownDetector, issues began a little before noon today, with over 5000 user reports of connection issues on Xbox Live.

The Xbox support team has additionally shared a post on social media, acknowledging the network issues with its community.

"Support teams currently are looking into this, and we will provide an update here and on our status page," it wrote.

On the official Xbox support page, the site confirms users "may not be able to sign-in to your Xbox profile, may be disconnected while signed in, or have other related problems. Features that require sign-in like most games, apps and social activity won't be available" due to major outages.

Today's Xbox issues come just one day after PlayStation services were also knocked offline by unknown issues affecting users across PS5 and PS4. These issues have now been resolved on Sony's platforms.