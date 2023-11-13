If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox is giving away an edible chocolate controller

And a Willy Wonka-inspired Series X (not edible).

A chocolate bar-themed Xbox Series X and two controllers, one wrapped in gold foil and the other a brown colour
Image credit: Xbox
Xbox has announced a competition in collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures to promote the upcoming film Wonka which will see one lucky person win a range of chocolate goodies including a Wonka-inspired Xbox Series X and an edible controller.

The winner will also receive a regular black Xbox wireless controller, as the chocolate controller presumably can't be used with the console.

This is the first-ever "official edible" Xbox controller, the company notes, which begs the question - who is making unofficial edible Xbox controllers and out of what? Chocolate would be my last choice. Surely it'll melt really quickly in your hands?

Xbox's edible chocolate controller is "100 percent pure chocolate" and will come wrapped in gold foil. The limited edition Xbox Series X has been designed to look like a chocolate bar with the Wonka logo on the front, and Xbox has stated it "is not edible" in case you might be fooled.

This isn't the first time Xbox has given away eccentric controllers in promotions. Earlier this year, the company ran a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed competition with a pizza-scented Xbox controller at stake.

In order to win the bundle, you need to retweet the embedded tweet below before 14th December. Hopefully the controller doesn't melt on its way to the winner in the post.

