Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now stream "select" games from their own library via Cloud Gaming
50 titles currently supported.
Five years after announcing the feature was on the way, Microsoft has finally launched the ability for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play "select" games they already own outside the Xbox Game Pass library via cloud streaming.
Microsoft originally announced the feature back in 2019, with the goal of launching it alongside Xbox Cloud Gaming (then known as Project xCloud) the following year. It was then re-announced for launch in 2022, but again failed to materialise, with The Verge later reporting its arrival had been "complicated by having to prepare key infrastructure for thousands of games" .
However, word began circulating last month that the long-in-the-works feature was finally almost here - and those reports have now been proven true. Microsoft has announced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can use Xbox Cloud Gaming to stream games they own starting today - albeit only if they appear on its 50-strong list of currently compatible titles.
That's not, admittedly, a huge number of games when you consider the size of the Xbox catalogue, but it's a pretty solid list, mixing blockbuster titles old and new with acclaimed indie games. Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Outlaws, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warhammer 4K: Space Marine 2, and Life is Strange: Double Exposure all feature, as do Balatro, Hades, Animal Well, Dredge, Phasmophobia, The Plucky Squire. The full list, as it currently stands, is available at the bottom of this story, and Microsoft adds its "library of cloud-playable titles will continue to grow, as we work with our partners around the world".
It also notes it'll only be possible to stream games through TVs and browsers on supported devices such as tablets, smartphones, and Meta Quest headsets to begin with, but says the feature will expand to Xbox consoles and the Xbox app on Windows sometime next year.
You'll find instructions and a list of supported devices for Microsoft's new Xbox Cloud Gaming feature (which coincidentally arrives just as PlayStation expands its own cloud gaming options) over on Xbox Wire. Additionally, that 50-strong list of currently compatible titles is below:
- Animal Well
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Balatro
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)
- The Casting of Frank Stone
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Dredge
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Farming Simulator 25
- Fear the Spotlight
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Final Fantasy
- Final Fantasy II
- Final Fantasy III
- Final Fantasy IV
- Final Fantasy V
- Final Fantasy VI
- Hades
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
- High On Life
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Hogwarts Legacy
- House Flipper 2
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Lego Harry Potter Collection
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Metro Exodus
- Mortal Kombat 1
- NBA 2K25
- PGA Tour 2K23
- Phasmophobia
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Rust Console Edition
- 7 Days to Die
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stray
- The Crew Motorfest
- The Outlast Trials
- The Plucky Squire
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- TopSpin 2K25
- Undertale
- Visions of Mana
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- WWE 2K24