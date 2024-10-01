Microsoft has announced the next roster of titles set to join Xbox Game Pass in October. (Can you believe it's October already? No, me neither.)

Headlining this month's first crop of additions is Sifu, the kung fu combat action game that we dubbed as "elegant" in Eurogamer's Sifu review.

The full list of Xbox Game Pass titles for October 2024 is as follows:

MLB The Show 24 (console) - 2nd October

Open Roads (console) - 2nd October

Sifu (cloud, console and PC) - 2nd October

Mad Streets (cloud, console and PC) - 7th October

Inscryption (cloud, console and PC) - 10th October

Inscryption is a card-based deckbuilding puzzle and horror roguelike that's not to be missed as the nights draw in. We awarded it top marks and dubbed it a "bold, stand-out, knockout" in Eurogamer's Inscryption review.

Open Roads is a fun if not fully memorable narrative road trip adventure published by Annapurna Interactive earlier this year.

Baseball series MLB The Show, meanwhile, is notable as being one of the few games from a PlayStation studio available on Xbox.

And finally, as Microsoft giveth, so it also taketh away. These five titles will be departing Xbox Game Pass on 15th October, so play them while you can: