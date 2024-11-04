Xbox Game Pass November line-up announced

Microsoft has announced its Xbox Game Pass line-up for the first half of November, which will be headlined by Metal Slug Tactics, Goat Simulator Remastered and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

But you'll only get these new games included in your subscription day one if you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscriber, or (for now at least) if you're a continuing member of Xbox Game Pass from before Microsoft's recent changes.

Otherwise, the month's line-up includes a selection of titles already available to members of the above subscription options, that are now available to the new Xbox Game Pass Standard tier.

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass titles for November are:

Metal Slug Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 5th November (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

Go Mecha Ball (Console) - 6th November (Now with Game Pass Standard)

Harold Halibut (Xbox Series X S) - 6th November (Now with Game Pass Standard)

The Rewinder (Console) - 6th November (Now with Game Pass Standard)

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Console) - 6th November (Now with Game Pass Standard)

Goat Simulator Remastered (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X S) - 7th November (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X S) - 19th November (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

As ever, whenever Microsoft giveth, it also taketh away. This month, a couple of Like A Dragon titles are set to leave Xbox Game Pass, as well as Persona 5 Tactica and Dicey Dungeons.

Xbox Game Pass games leaving on 15th November:

Dicey Dungeons (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dungeons 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Goat Simulator (PC)

Like a Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Persona 5 Tactica (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Somerville (Cloud, Console, and PC)

For everything else in Microsoft's subscription service, you can check out our handy Xbox Game Pass guide detailing the many titles available.