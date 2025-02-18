Xbox Game Pass latest February titles announced

Microsoft has announced its line-up of Xbox Game Pass titles for the latter half of February.

This begins with Avowed, which Microsoft also noted down in its list for the first half of the month too. Hmm! Otherwise, there's a thin selection of other titles on offer. Well, you're probably still playing with your fungus hero anyway.

Here's the full line-up of Xbox Game Pass titles for the rest of February:

Avowed - 18th February (Ultimate, PC)

EA Sports F1 24 - 20th February (Ultimate, PC)

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader - 20th February (Standard, Ultimate, PC)

Watch Dogs: Legion - 20th February (Standard, Ultimate, PC)

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Is this an Xbox? Probably yes.Watch on YouTube

All Game Pass subscribers, including those on the service's Standard tier, get post-Brexit London simulator Watch Dogs: Legion to play around with on 20th February. Enjoy its sunnier version of Britain's future, complete with crime-loving grannies and even more drones. Tactical turn-based isometric RPG Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is available then, too.

Other than Avowed, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass PC subscribers this month also get EA Sports F1 24, should you prefer cars to magical combat.

As ever, whenever Microsoft giveth, it also taketh away. Nine games are set to leave Xbox Game Pass on 28th February, including several Yakuza titles and PAW Patrol World. Hopefully there's no tears:

F1 22 (Console and PC) - EA Play

Gris (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC)

PAW Patrol World (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Space Engineers (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza 3 Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza 4 Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

If you want to keep playing these games after they leave Game Pass, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

For everything else in Microsoft's subscription service, you can check out Eurogamer's handy Xbox Game Pass guide detailing the many titles available.