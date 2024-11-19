Xbox Game Pass late November titles confirmed

Microsoft has detailed the Xbox Game Pass titles set to be added to its subscription in the latter half of November.

This includes the launch of the long-awaited Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl from Ukrainian studio GSC Gameworld, plus pretty decent tactics title Aliens: Dark Descent, originally launched last year, if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass.

You'll also need Ultimate or PC Game Pass if you want to play Nine Sols, an arty action-platformer that's inspired by Sekiro's combat. But, as you can see below, vanilla Game Pass members do get some new additions too.

Here's everything included with Xbox Game Pass in late November:

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S), Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass - 19th November

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S), Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass - 20th November

Little Kitty, Big City (Console), now with Game Pass Standard - 20th November

PlateUp! (Console), now with Game Pass Standard - 20th November

Nine Sols (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S), Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass - 26th November

Aliens: Dark Descent (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S), Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass - 27th November

In addition to all of those, Game Pass Ultimate members will also get a smattering of in-game rewards when Genshin Impact finally arrives for Xbox tomorrow, Wednesday 20th November. (I'm not well-versed on the Hoyoverse, but Microsoft lists you getting two Intertwined Fate, one Northlander Billet Trove, 10 Hero's Wit, 100k Mora, and 15 Mystic Enhancement Ore, which should help you on your way.)

As Microsoft gives, so it also taketh away. As partially announced yesterday, here are the next set of titles due to exit the Game Pass catalogue on 30th November:

Conan Exiles (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Coral Island (PC)

Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Remnant: From The Ashes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rollerdrome (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Soccer Story (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spirit of the North (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (PC)

While the Iron's Hot (Cloud, Console, and PC)

If you missed the announcement, Microsoft added Spyro Reignited Trilogy to Xbox Game Pass just a week ago.

For everything else in Microsoft's subscription service, check out our handy Xbox Game Pass guide detailing the many hundreds of titles available.