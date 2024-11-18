Xbox Game Pass is set to lose these 6 games at the end of the month

Microsoft has confirmed the next slew of games set to leave Game Pass at the end of the month.

Whilst Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and Goat Simulator Remastered have recently joined Microsoft's subscription service, six games are being withdrawn, including Remnant: From the Ashes, football RPG Soccer Story, and BAFTA-winning Rollerdrome.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Nintendo has announced new hardware, but it's not Switch 2 - so what's the point of Alarmo?Watch on YouTube

Here's the full list of games set to "exit the Game Pass catalogue" in the next two weeks:

While the Iron's Hot

Spirit of the North Enhanced Edition

Soccer Story

Rollerdrome

Conan Exiles

Coral Island

Remnant: From the Ashes

Image credit: Xbox Game Pass

"Good grief, what fun," we wrote in Eurogamer's Rollerdrome review back in 2022, slapping it with a rare Essential badge. "Few games sing for you like this. Few systems compliment and combine so elegantly and relentlessly, with such small and simple moments of care for everything in it, from the little blipping noises for reloading and picking up health (straight out of Grand Theft Auto - Rollerdrome's full of ultimate video game sounds) to the booming pistols of Lara Croft. And no game has ever been so cool."

Conan Exiles, on the other hand, secured a recommended, with Eurogamer's review saying: "If Ark and Rust are the flaccid alpha males of survival gaming, Conan is the cocksure challenger angling for an advantage".

In case you missed it, Spyro Reignited Trilogy hit Xbox Game Pass last week. The trilogy of titles are available to play whether you subscribe to Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass, across cloud, console and PC.

Xbox recently reaffirmed its commitment to "bringing great games to more people on more devices" and plans to "extend" its strategy to bring its most notable franchises to other platforms like PS5 and Nintendo Switch.