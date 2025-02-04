Xbox Game Pass February titles announced

Microsoft has announced its line-up of Xbox Game Pass titles for the beginning of February.

The selection is, as you'd expect, headlined by this month's big Xbox Game Studios arrival Avowed, the fresh role-playing game from Fallout: New Vegas developer Obsidian.

But, of course, you'll only get the game on 18th February - its launch date - if you have either PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate.

Here's the full line-up of Xbox Game Pass titles for February:

Far Cry: New Dawn - 4th February (Standard, Ultimate, PC)

Another Crab's Treasure - 5th February (Now with Standard)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - 5th February (Now with Standard)

Starfield - 5th February (Now with Standard)

Madden NFL 25 - 6th February (Ultimate, PC)

Kingdom Two Crowns - 13th February (Now with Standard)

Avowed - 18th February (Ultimate, PC)

If you're already on Ultimate or PC Game Pass, your other new additions this month include Far Cry spin-off New Dawn, a follow-up to Far Cry 5, and the arrival of this year's Madden NFL installment from EA Sports.

Subscribers to the newer Standard tier now join Ultimate and PC subscribers in gaining access to Bethesda's space RPG Starfield, plus Another Crab's Treasure, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and Kingdom: Two Crowns.

As ever, whenever Microsoft giveth, it also taketh away. Seven games are set to leave Xbox Game Pass on 15th February, in case you want to give them a quick bash before they go:

A Little to the Left (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Bloodstained Ritual of the Night (Cloud, Console, and PC)

EA Sports UFC 3 (Console via EA Play)

Indivisible (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Merge and Blade (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tales of Arise (Cloud, Console, and PC)

If you want to keep playing these games after they leave Game Pass, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

For everything else in Microsoft's subscription service, you can check out Eurogamer's handy Xbox Game Pass guide detailing the many titles available.

Last week, Microsoft gave us a glimpse at Doom: The Dark Ages, Ninja Gaiden 4 and South of Midnight as part of its Xbox Developer Direct. It's taken eight years, but could Game Pass finally be positioned to save the Xbox console business and give Xbox a point?