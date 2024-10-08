Xbox Expansion Cards hit lowest-ever price for October Prime Day

The officially licensed WD Black C50 1TB Xbox Expansion Card has hit a new all-time low on Amazon, priced at £114.99 in the UK and $123.49 in the US for October Prime Day. With limited options available for expanding Xbox storage, this deal is an absolute standout for Xbox Series X/S owners. These discounts are rare, so it's worth acting fast before they're gone.

Housed in a custom Xbox-compatible shell, these NVMe SSDs are designed for a quick and painless setup - just plug it into the dedicated expansion slot at the back of your console, and you're ready to go.

What makes this card even more appealing is that it matches the internal SSD's performance, ensuring zero drop-offs in speed or load times, something you won't get from an external USB drive.

It can effectively double, or triple, the storage of an Xbox Series X or Series S, giving you more room for Game Pass titles, and big installs like NBA 2K25 or Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Though Xbox storage solutions have traditionally been pricier compared to the more flexible SSD options available for PS5, this price drop helps to level the playing field. While PS5 users can shop around for third-party SSDs at a range of prices, Xbox players are restricted to these official expansion cards from WD and Seagate—making a deal like this Prime Day offer a real game-changer.