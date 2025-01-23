Xbox Developer Direct live report January 2025 - we're promised a mystery reveal

Microsoft's Xbox portfolio of games is under the spotlight this evening as it airs a new Developer Direct at 6pm UK time. We'll be covering everything live as it happens, right here, as well as talking with you about the things that do. Why not join us? Crack some jokes! We like jokes.

But what is going to happen? We know a few things. We know the tasty-looking Doom: The Dark Ages will be a central focus and that we're probably going to get a release date for it - reportedly 15th May - and we know we're getting a better look at Southern American folklore action adventure South of Midnight, which I think looks great. A release date more specific than 2025 would be welcome.

The other named game on the slate for tonight is promising turn-based role-playing game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which Ed has been keeping a close - and interested - eye on, and which again, we could use a more specific release date for. Those are the named games. But we're also promised a look at a fourth game that's, as yet, a bit of a mystery. Could it be a game like Avowed or Fable, or are we going to see something completely new? Maybe it's time to wheel out the Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion remake that's been speculated about.

That's the general shape of things but there could be other surprises too. Join us just before 6pm UK time as we prepare to find out.