Amazon is currently offering a significant discount on Xbox controllers, with prices reduced to £39.99 across several colour variants. This represents a saving of up to £25 off the standard retail price, marking a deal that could rival upcoming Black Friday offers.

Xbox Controller £39.99 matches the Black Friday pricing from last year for these colourways. See at Amazon

The available color options include Astral Purple, Shock Blue, Pulse Red, Electric Volt, and Deep Pink, each at £39.99. Given the price match with last year's Black Friday promotions, this is an excellent opportunity to purchase a controller at a competitive rate. Whether you're looking to upgrade your current gamepad or purchase a gift ahead of the holiday season, this is one of the best deals we've seen leading up to the next Prime Day event on the 8th to 9th of October.

Additionally, the new Ghost Cipher transparent controller is available for preorder at £59.99, offering a £5 discount off its standard price. It releases on October 21 and taps into Xbox’s nostalgia for the original 2000s era, combining modern performance with a retro-inspired aesthetic. Otherwise, for an even better deal, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller is available for just £89.95 right now as well.

Outside of Xbox, other major deals include a notable price drop for the Meta Quest 3 VR headset, now available at £409.99 for the 128GB model. This discount also includes a bundled copy of Batman Arkham Shadow, making it an even more compelling offer.

