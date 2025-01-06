Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to LG TVs

Microsoft's push to deliver Xbox gaming without requiring users to purchase Xbox hardware is set to continue in 2025, with Xbox Cloud Gaming support officially coming to LG TVs.

Starting "later this year", LG TV owners can download the Xbox app and play "hundreds" of titles from the Game Pass Ultimate catalogue via cloud streaming, including Obsidian Entertainment's upcoming Avowed (which launches in February) and Eurogamer's Game of the Year 2024, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Microsoft notes the Xbox app on LG TVs will also support the recently introduced ability for users to stream "select" Xbox games they already own - from the current list of "over 50" titles - even if they're not presently available as part of Game Pass.

Xbox - This Is an Xbox Microsoft is heavily promoting the ability to play Xbox games without a console.Watch on YouTube

In all cases, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is required (starting at £14.99 a month), as is a "supported" LG Smart TV. Microsoft's initial announcement doesn't detail which TVs will be compatible with the service, but it says more details will be shared in the "coming months".

Xbox Cloud Gaming's arrival on LG TVs follows its launch on Amazon Fire TV devices last year and on Samsung TVs in 2022. Xbox boss Phil Spencer previously confirmed the Xbox app was Microsoft's new approach to bringing cloud gaming to the masses after it pulled the plug on its own Xbox cloud gaming device, codenamed Keystone, back in 2022.