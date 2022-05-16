Xbox celebrates Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Xbox is this month celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by supporting API games and creators.

A lengthy Xbox Wire blog post from Mojang's Ada Duan details the celebrations, including charity donations, livestreams, and curated games.

"At Xbox, we are committed to creating a safe place where everyone on the planet can experience the joy of gaming, while championing the unique and diverse content made by innovative Asian and Pacific Islander creators who illuminate the positive role of gaming in their lives, as well as the power of respectful representation in games," reads the post.

"This also includes broadening the perspective that careers and opportunities in gaming are welcome to all people, and that our industry will so richly benefit from seeing more creators in gaming who represent players around the world."

Duan notes that nearly half of all gamers globally are in Asia, while Asian American households own more video game related products than the entire US population.

Microsoft Reward members in the US will be able to donate to three organisation supporting the Asian and Pacific Islander community: Asian Americans Advancing Justice, AAPI Equity Alliance, and Stop AAPI Hate.

Asian and Pacific Islander content creators and games are featuring on the Xbox Plays Twitch channel all month. You can also read stories from Xbox Ambassadors from this community.

The post also highlights specific games with representation from this community, including Life is Strange: True Colors, Sable, Apex Legends, and Hoa.

Lastly, Gamerpic, profile themes, and avatar items are available.