Xbox announces long-term partnership with GLAAD

To bring more LGBT+ stories and characters.

Xbox Pride 2023 logo
As Pride Month begins, Xbox has announced a new long-term partnership with LGBT+ organisation GLAAD.

The aim is to "bring more LGBTQIA+ stories, characters and lived experiences to Xbox in ways that will resonate with gamers around the world", as stated in a new Xbox Wire blog post.

"Our LGBTQIA+ team members and their allies in XGS Publishing have engaged GLAAD with the primary goal of helping our partner studios create games that can offer much-needed visibility, understanding, and support for LGBTQIA+ people for years to come."

Watch on YouTube
Tell Me Why chapter one launch trailer

GLAAD was founded in 1985 and is the world's largest LGBT+ media advocacy organisation, holding the media accountable for LGBT+ representation.

Xbox Publishing previously collaborated with GLAAD on Don't Nod's Tell Me Why, which incidentally will be available for free for the entire month of June.

"We believe that as game makers, we have a unique opportunity to offer spaces which may be affirming to youth, and to the broader LGBTQIA+ community," reads the blog post.

"Through games, we not only have the ability to tell diverse and representative stories, but to also provide spaces where players can experience and explore identities in an affirming and supportive environment."

In addition to this partnership, Microsoft Rewards members in the US can earn and donate points to LGBT+ organisations, including GLAAD, Outright International, and the National Center for Transgender Equality.

Xbox will also be promoting game collections to showcase LGBT+ creators, characters, and games, including Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (which includes gay and transgender operators), Rainbow Billy, Garden Story, Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers, and The Big Con.

A new Pride gamerpic, profile theme, wallpaper, and avatar items are also available.

Eurogamer.net Merch