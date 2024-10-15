Xbox and Bethesda will sponsor Alpine this F1 weekend with Indiana Jones race cars

Xbox and Bethesda will be sponsoring the BWT Alpine F1 team at this year's United States F1 Grand Prix with Indiana Jones-themed race cars.

The race takes place this weekend in Austin, Texas, with the collaboration ahead of Bethesda's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle out in December.

Both the cars and race suits worn by drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon for the whole race weekend will feature "intricate details inspired by the game" including a map and other branded elements, reads an Xbox Wire blog post.

"Working with the Xbox team to bring alive the incredible Indiana Jones and the Great Circle livery for the United States Grand Prix has been fantastic," said Oliver Oakes, BWT Alpine Formula One Team, team principal.

"The new look will be right at home in the Austin setting this weekend. In the past year, our partnership with Xbox has reached new heights and this is our biggest activation yet. There's even more to come and I'm looking forward to getting my hands on a copy of the game when it comes out."

The Alpine team teased the collaboration earlier this week, with a truck travelling across the country. Here's a video of the journey and a look at the cars.

Can the Indiana Jones theme help steal a win? | Image credit: Xbox

The blog post from Xbox states "for the first time in F1 history, a video game will be fully integrated with an F1 team", though it seems to be forgetting Atlus got there first a few weeks ago to celebrate the launch of Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Now admittedly, Atlus simply had some extra logos rather than a new design, but they also had the Hulkenberg link so the collaboration made a bit more sense.

Can this new look inspire Alpine to victory? The new cars may be a striking orange-gold, but they won't be mistaken for McLaren at the back of the pack.

"Indiana Jones and the Great Circle makes a timid but faithful first impression," reads our preview of the game from back in August.