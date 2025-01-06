Xbox adds PC games to rewards scheme, after previously making it much worse

Microsoft has announced a revamp of its Rewards with Xbox scheme, which provides points that can be exchanged for store credit.

Rewards with Xbox doles out a small smattering of points simply for logging on and playing Xbox games, though the scheme has suffered over the past year from various tweaks that have seen it become less lucrative overall (the amount of points required to acquire store credit has increased, while reward points were repeatedly made harder to obtain).

Today, Microsoft announced an array of changes that push the needle back towards the scheme being more worth engaging with - slightly - including Game Pass Quests for PC subscribers, and the return of weekly points streaks.

Notably, the scheme has also been made available only to players aged 18 and over. Microsoft said the change was designed to "ensure our continued commitment to foster positive, age-appropriate gaming experiences for our players to enjoy".

On PC, Game Pass subscribers will now be able to earn points by playing PC games for at least 15 minutes each day, with a weekly streak available if you play a game for five days within every seven.

On Xbox consoles, Game Pass quests have been "reimagined" so you also now need to play for 15 minutes (no booting up an Xbox Game Pass title then immediately turning it off again anymore). But there are also new rewards for playing four or eight different Game Pass titles within a month, and the return of weekly streaks also.

Microsoft notes that the weekly streak for console games has been "rebalanced" to 150 points worldwide - a lower amount than previously, though UK Xbox owners already had this decrease in effect since last summer, much to their chagrin.

If you're looking for something to play on Xbox Game Pass, you can't go wrong with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Eurogamer's Game of 2024. I'm currently exploring the pyramids, and it's Gizeh me plenty to do.