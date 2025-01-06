WWE 2K24 now the only game in the series with online functionality as 2K23 servers go dark

Servers for WWE 2K23 are closing down today, leaving WWE 2K24 as the only game in the long-running series left with online functionality.

This means players with last year's WWE instalment will not be able to buy DLC or in-game currency, play online matches or community creations, or access "any online game mode after [today]".

WWE 2K23 released in March 2023, with its successor - 2K24 - coming twelve months later in March 2024. It's presently the highest-rated current-gen WWE game on Metacritic.

"WWE 2K23 is getting its final takedown. As of January 6, 2025, the servers will be discontinued," 2K said when the server closure was announced.

"This includes all online functions, such as online matches and Community Creations. You will no longer be able to access any online game mode after this point, however, if you already own the game you will be able to continue to play offline modes."

Ubisoft's decision to shut down servers for its open-world racer The Crew last year came as a blow to that game's community too, but rather than remain defeated by this news, a group of dedicated modders decided to take matters into their own hands and began recreating the server-side software necessary to play The Crew online once again.