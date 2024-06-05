Wuthering Waves Yinlin best build

Yinlin is a 5-Star Electro character in Wuthering Waves who will debut during Phase 2 of version 1.0 on her When Thunder Pours Banner.

If you plan on pulling for her, it's good to know the best Yinlin build in Wuthering Waves so you can make the most out of her kit. We've quickly detailed this below, and have further explanations in our sections on the best Yinlin Echoes, the best Yinlin weapon, and the best Yinlin teams to use.

If it's more general information you're after, then be sure to check out our Yinlin materials and kit page for details on her Fortes, and what materials you need to Ascend and level-up Yinlin's Skills.

Also, it's very important to keep in mind that some of the in-game descriptions for weapons and Echoes don't work like they say they do. However, even though some of the percentages or raw stats mentioned below might not be accurate, our options still practically work as the best picks for Yinlin.

Wuthering Waves best Yinlin Build

We have more detailed explanations and alternative picks below, but at a glance, here's what we consider the best Yinlin build in Wuthering Waves:

Best Weapon : 5-Star Stringmaster.

: 5-Star Stringmaster. Best Echo Set : 5-piece Void Thunder.

: 5-piece Void Thunder. Best main Echo : Thundering Mephis or Tempest Mephis.

: Thundering Mephis or Tempest Mephis. Best team: Calcharo and Verina.

How to play Yinlin in Wuthering Waves

We highly recommend you unlock both of Yinlin's Inherent Skills as soon as you can to increase her Crit Rate, Resonance Skill damage, and attack stats. These are helpful no matter what role you decide to build Yinlin for. As this implies, Yinlin is a very flexible character for an attacker, as she has the potential to be either a sub DPS (damage per second) or main DPS.

The reason Yinlin works so well as a sub DPS is because of her Outro Skill boost to Electro damage and Resonance Liberation Damage, as well as her ability to attack from off-field if enemies have her Punishment Marks applied. Yinlin should be your go-to buffer and sub DPS for your Electro mains like Calcharo, but don't forget about her buffs to characters who rely on their Resonance Liberation for damage as well!

With this in mind, you should only play Yinlin on field for as long as it takes to build Judgement Points in order to apply her Punishment Mark to enemies, and build Concerto Energy to use her Outro. Make sure you switch to your main DPS right after Yinlin so they can benefit from Yinlin's Outro buffs, and take care not to clash with other support characters' buffs, as they can cancel each other out sometimes.

A very important thing to remember when playing Yinlin is to press the Resonance Skill button twice in a row to use both her Magnetic Roar and Lightning Execution attacks before her Skill cooldown starts. Don't switch characters between Resonance Skills, or it starts the cooldown automatically.

As for Yinlin in a main DPS role, your goal should still be to build her Concerto Energy quickly to apply Punishment Marks on top of Resonance Liberation, Skill, and heavy attack damage - but you'll want support characters on your team to boost Yinlin's damage, instead of the other way around.

Lastly, we recommend upgrading Yinlin's Resonance Skill and Forte Circuit skill trees first, as these are Yinlin's main damage sources. The order of her other upgrades depends on how you're personally playing Yinlin.

Best Yinlin teams in Wuthering Waves

Yinlin's best team is with Calcharo and Verina, as Yinlin's buffs all benefit Calcharo, an Electro DPS who wants to use his Resonance Liberation as often as possible. As of writing, Verina is the best general buffer and healer in Wuthering Waves, but if she's tied up on another team, then you can replace her with another support like Baizhi.

As she buffs Resonance Liberation damage, you can also run Yinlin in teams like Jiyan and Verina, or Encore and Verina, replacing Verina with a support or sub DPS of your choice if you want. Basically, any attacker who causes a lot of damage with their Resonance Liberation fits in very nicely with Yinlin, but especially if they're an Electro attacker.

Another niche team is actually Jiyan and Baizhi over Jiyan and Verina, as Baizhi does AOE attacks along with Jiyan and Yinlin, making them a force to be reckoned with all across the battlefield. This isn't as effective for single-target encounters, however.

Best Yinlin Echoes in Wuthering Waves

There are actually a good few sets that work well with Yinlin, but in general, we think the 5-piece Void Thunder is Yinlin's best Echo set in Wuthering Waves for its huge Electro damage boosts to her Resonance Skill and heavy attacks. Your main Echo for the Void Thunder set can be either Tempest Mephis or Thundering Mephis. Keep in mind that Thundering Mephis involves more on-field time for Yinlin and her Echo if you're trying to work out what the best play style for your rotations is.

The 5-piece Void Thunder works well whether you're playing Yinlin in a main or sub DPS role, as does the 5-piece Lingering Tunes, because of its general attack stat buffs. That said, we only recommend using it over Void Thunder if you have better substats on your Lingering Tunes Echoes. Your main Echo with Lingering Tunes should be Mech Abomination.

A slightly trickier, but potentially better, set for a sub DPS Yinlin build is the 5-piece Moonlit Clouds Echo set. Its 2-piece has a nice 10% Energy Regen for building up Yinlin's Resonance Liberation quicker, but its main appeal is the 22.5% attack boost to the character Yinlin switches to with her Outro Skill if the 5-piece is equipped.

You sacrifice some of Yinlin's personal on field and sub DPS Electro damage with this, but it might be better for your party if your main DPS needs the boost. Your main Echo with Moonlit Clouds should be the Impermanence Heron to increase the next characters damage even more.

As for Echo stats, your priority should be getting Crit Damage, Crit Rate, and Electro damage where possible, but attack works well too. Look out for Skill Damage on your Echoes substats for an even more formidable Yinlin.

Best Yinlin weapons in Wuthering Waves

As it's her signature, the 5-Star Stringmaster rectifier is Yinlin's best weapon in Wuthering Waves. It Increases the damage bonus of all her Resonance attributes, and when her Skill hits a target, her attack also increases. Stringmaster also benefits a sub DPS Yinlin play style, as her attack is increased even if she's not on the field. Its attack and Crit Rate stats are also very useful for Yinlin, letting you focus on getting Crit Damage and Electro damage on her Echo main stats.

Don't feel like you need to go for her signature though, as the 5-Star Cosmic Ripples is a great free-to-play alternative. Its main usefulness is its dual attack stats, but Cosmic Ripples also increases Yinlin' basic attack damage and Energy Regen.

If you're planning on buying the Battle Pass, then the 4-Star Augment rectifier is also a good choice for Yinlin, as it increases her attack after her Resonance Liberation is used, and has attack and Crit Rat stats. It's even better when duplicates are used to upgrade Augment, but not so much that we recommend buying the Battle Pass solely for duplicates.

The 4-Star Variation is also a decent pick for a sub DPS Yinlin, as it lets her build Concerto Energy quicker after using her Skill, and has attack and Energy Regen stats.

Lastly, the 4-Star Jinzhou Keeper can work if you don't have any of the other options, purely for its increase to Yinlin's attack.

All the best building Yinlin in Wuthering Waves!