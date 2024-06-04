Wuthering Waves Wintry Bell locations

Wintry Bell is a type of flower that can be found in the overworld in Wuthering Waves. It's a key Ascension material for specific Resonators, and one that's well worth collecting each time you see it.

This flower can mostly be found in the Gorges of Spirits area and currently it's used to Ascend several Wuthering Waves Resonators, such as Sanhua.

Without further ado, we're here to show you the Wintry Bell locations in Wuthering Waves and where you can buy them.

Wuthering Waves Global Launch Trailer | WAKING OF A WORLD.

What are Wintry Bell used for in Wuthering Waves?

Wintry Bell are a type of flower used to Ascend some Resonators in Wuthering Waves. They're native to the Gorges of Spirits region which is north-west of Jinzhou.

Pick a Wintry Bell whenever you see one. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

You'll need Wintry Bell to Ascend some of your Resonators. Currently, we know that you'll need this flower for Sanhua, Yangyang and Aalto. However, we recommend collecting Wintry Bell each time you find one as it's likely more Resonators will be added to this list in future.

Wintry Bell locations in Wuthering Waves

We've found that the best place to find Wintry Bell is around the edge of Tolling Stream in Wuthering Waves. This is in the Gorges of Spirits area north-west of Jinzhou and west of Central Plains, we've marked the area on the map below too:

The area you want is in the south of Gorges of Spirits. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Within this area we found 28 Wintry Bell spawns. While you're exploring Tolling Stream you ned to stick to the pale, snow-like grassy terrain to find this flower - if you venture onto green grass then you won't find any.

Here are all of the Wintry Bell locations we've found so far at Tolling Stream:

Plenty of Tacet Discords line this route, so be ready for a fight. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Where to buy Wintry Bell in Wuthering Waves

You can buy Wintry Bell at Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou for 3,000 Shell Credits each. We've marked its location on the map below:

Use the nearby Beacon to Fast Travel here. Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

On our last visit, there were 15 Wintry Bell available for purchase which comes to a grand total of 45,000 Shell Credits for all of them. However, the shop's stock periodically refreshes so this item may not always be available. You can see when the shop is due to refresh by looking at the bottom left corner of your screen.

In this image, our shop will reset in six days. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Wuthering Waves materials, check out our pages showing you all Iris locations and all Belle Poppy locations or you can visit our guide listing all Pecok Flower locations instead.