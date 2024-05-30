Wuthering Waves Waveplate explained

Waveplate is an important currency in Wuthering Waves, as you need to spend it in order to farm materials to level-up your characters and weapons.

The system might be a little confusing for gacha beginners, as there are so many places you can spend it, so we've explained exactly how Waveplate works in Wuthering Waves below. We've also detailed how to get more Waveplate to speed along your material farming.

What is Waveplate in Wuthering Waves?

Waveplate is a currency used to farm for various types of character and weapon level-up materials in Wuthering Waves. Basically, it's a stamina system, so unlike other currencies in the game, Waveplate actually replenishes over time at a rate of one Waveplate every six minutes, with a maximum limit of 240. It takes 24 hours to fully replenish Waveplate if starting at zero.

There is no reserve after your Waveplate hits the 240 limit - so you either spend it or lose out on the materials you could be getting!

Here are all of the ways you can spend Waveplate in Wuthering Waves, and what types of material they drop:

Forgery Challenge (40 Waveplate cost) - Materials for levelling up weapons and character skills (Fortes).

(40 Waveplate cost) - Materials for levelling up weapons and character skills (Fortes). Simulation Challenge (40 Waveplate cost) - EXP materials for levelling-up characters and weapons, and Shell Credits.

(40 Waveplate cost) - EXP materials for levelling-up characters and weapons, and Shell Credits. Boss Challenge (60 Waveplate cost) - Character Ascension materials.

(60 Waveplate cost) - Character Ascension materials. Tacet Field Cleanup (60 Waveplate cost) - Echoes and Tuners for Echoes.

(60 Waveplate cost) - Echoes and Tuners for Echoes. Weekly Challenge (60 Waveplate cost) - Boss drop materials required to level-up character Fortes.

For their later Forte levels, characters require materials that you can only get from Weekly Challenge drops, like Monument Bell and Unending Destruction. You can only challenge these Weekly Bosses three times a week, so choose wisely! The other Challenges thankfully don't have a weekly limit.

Also, keep in mind that you can combine some of your lower-tiered materials into higher-tiered ones by using the Synthesizer.

Lastly, a tip for saving time when trying to work out where to find specific character or weapon level-up materials is to select what material you need for them from in the 'Resonator' menu itself. This brings up the source of the material at the bottom of the popup menu. Select the source from here to quickly mark the location you have to go on the map, or to take you to the in-game shop that you can buy it from.

How to get more Waveplate in Wuthering Waves

There are three ways to get more Waveplate in Wuthering Waves:

Spend Crystal Solvent.

Spend Astrite.

Wait for it to replenish.

The main way you're going to get Waveplate is to simply wait until it builds up again over time. If you're in a rush to level-up characters or weapons, however, then you can use the Crystal Solvent item to replenish Waveplate. You get 60 Waveplate per one Crystal Solvent used, and you can use Crystal Solvent by navigating to the 'Valuables' tab in the 'Backpack' menu, or when you run out of Waveplate when trying to claim your Challenge rewards.

We've got more details in our Crystal Solvent guide, but generally, the best way to consistently get Crystal Solvent is to level-up the free and premium tiers of the Pioneer Podcast battle pass.

You can also replenish Waveplate by spending Astrite at a rate of 60 Astrite for 60 Waveplate Energy. There is a limit to doing this six times a day, however, and isn't really worth it in our opinion, as the Tides you can purchase with Astrite instead are more worth it in the long run. It's up to you though!

Good luck farming for those materials in Wuthering Waves!