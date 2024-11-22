Wuthering Waves lands PS5 release date, will arrive early next year
The Forging Tide is high.
Wuthering Waves developer Kuro Games has announced a PlayStation 5 release date for its open world action-RPG with gacha.
Following its time on PC and mobile, Wuthering Waves is set to arrive on PS5 on 1st January, at 10pm for those of us in the UK. Other areas will see a 2nd January release, due to timezones.
The PlayStation 5 version of Wuthering Waves will be free-to-play, just as it is on PC and mobile. However, there is also a Wuthering Waves Awakening Bundle available, which those interested can pre-order now via the PlayStation Store for £7.99.
Those who do pre-order will receive the following bonuses on Wuthering Waves' PlayStation debut:
- Premium Resonance Potion x2
- Premium Energy Core x2
- Star Flakes x5
The bundle itself, meanwhile, includes:
- Lustrous Tide x5
- Premium Resonance Potion x10
- Premium Energy Core x10
- Advanced Revival Inhaler x15
- Wuthercake x10
- Shell Credit x500000
Wuthering Waves is set in a futuristic post-apocalypse and features real-time action combat, as well as voice talent from Final Fantasy, Baldur's Gate 3 and more.
On its initial release, there were a number of bugs and lag issues. The developer went on to apologise, and released a number of hotfixes. In June, it again apologised for the game's state at launch, and vowed to improve the experience going forward.
If you are looking to get started, check out our Jessica's guide to Wuthering Waves Banners to pull for characters and weapons.