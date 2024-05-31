Iris are a type of flower and an Ascension material you can mainly find in the Whining Aix's Mire region of Wuthering Waves.

Currently, the Iris is used to Ascend some Wuthering Waves Resonators like Calcharo and it's highly likely that future Resonators will require this Ascension material too.

There is a respawn time for Iris once you've picked it, but you can find a decent amount in one specific area on the map. With that in mind, we're here to show you where to find Iris in Wuthering Waves.

What are Iris used for in Wuthering Waves?

Iris are a blue flowers native to the Whining Aix's Mire region in Wuthering Waves and they seem to be the most common in the area around Court of Savante Ruins.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

You'll need Iris to Ascend Calcharo and other Resonators in Wuthering Waves. You will need to get your hands on quite a lot of these flowers to Ascend your chosen Resonator, for example you'll need x60 Iris for Calcharo and collecting this amount will take a bit of effort.

Wuthering Waves Iris locations

Though you can find Iris sporadically scattered around the map in Wuthering Waves, there is one specific place you can go to where there are plenty of them spawning - Whining Aix's Mire. This is the region in the very far south-eastern portion of the map and we've marked its location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

When you get to this region you'll ideally want to look around the following areas in your search for Iris:

Waving Battlefield

Court of Savante Ruins

Fallen Grave

Lollo Warehouse

Here are all of the Iris locations we've found so far in this region:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

It's worth noting that at this time we haven't been able to confirm the existence of flowers within the storm but will update this page as soon as we can.

Where to buy Iris in Wuthering Waves

If searching for them sounds like too much work then you can always buy Iris from Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou for 3000 Shell Credits each. We've marked Shifang's location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

However, the Pharmacy stock is on a timer and will periodically refresh so we cannot promise that the Iris will always be in stock here. You can see how long is left of the Pharmacy's current stock by looking at the countdown in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

