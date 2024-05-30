You need to find a way to turn on electricity in Wuthering Waves while in the Court of Savantae Facility as part of the 'Rewinding Raindrops' quest in Chapter 1, Act 5.

This involves placing Induction Cells in their correct slots on the upper floor of the facility, but there's one that you need to change the colour of before placing it in its correct slot. We've briefly explained how to find a way to turn on electricity in Wuthering Waves below, so you can get back to the story as soon as possible.

For more help in your travels across Solaris-3, check out our Banner schedule, multiplayer co-op explainer, and how to complete The Hidden Truth walkthrough.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Wuthering Waves Global Launch Trailer | WAKING OF A WORLD.Watch on YouTube

How to find a way to turn on electricity in Wuthering Waves

Go up the stairs of the Court of Savantae Facility to find three doorways. They are all blocked with a red barrier, and you need to lower all three barriers in the correct order to progress with the 'Rewinding Raindrops' main quest.

Step 1

Use your Levitator gadget on the Induction Cell beside Encore, and slot it into the empty spot beside the red barrier behind Encore.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Your task then changes to 'Search the room for clues', and all you have to do to tick this off is investigate the hologram-like people on either side of the room. Then, you can leave this room to continue on your quest to turn on the electricity.

Step 2

Use your Levitator gadget to pick up the other Cell found by Encore and take it to the red barrier with two green panels on either side of it and slot this Cell in one of them. Then pick up the Cell by this red barrier and slot it into the other green panel to lower the red barrier and enter the second room.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

If you want a bonus chest, go back to the doorway by Encore and take the Cell out that you previously placed and drop it on the switch inside the second room. The outline of the chest opposite will then fully form and you can get yourself some bonus Astrite, Shell Credits, Union Experience from it!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Step 3

We're reaching the end now. To find a way to turn on electricity in Wuthering Waves you have to take the spare Cell and place it in the Transducer found at the back of the second room in order to change its colour to red.

Use this device to change the Induction Cell from green to red. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Take the red Cell and place it in the red panel on the third and final door, then take one of the green Cells out of the second door and place it in the green panel of the third and final door. You'll have to fight off some Tacet Discords inside this final room.

To finish this task, walk up the stairs and activate the device on the wall, but don't forget to open the Advanced Supply Chest before you leave the room.

Good luck with the final part of the 'Rewinding Raindrops' quest in Wuthering Waves!