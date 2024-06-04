Wuthering Waves Coriolus locations

Coriolus are a type of Fungus found growing in the overworld in Wuthering Waves. This Ascension material can mostly be found in the Dim Forest, with a few being available to buy in Jinzhou.

These fungi are needed to Ascend some of the Wuthering Waves Resonators, such as Yinlin and Mortefi. You can pick up to 30 of them in one area and they're worth collecting if you want to make your team members stronger.

Without further ado, here are all the Coriolus locations in Wuthering Waves and where to buy them.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Wuthering Waves Global Launch Trailer | WAKING OF A WORLD.Watch on YouTube

What are Coriolus used for in Wuthering Waves?

Coriolus are a type of Fungus that grow on trees in Wuthering Waves. It's readily found in the Dim Forest area of Solaris-3.

Coriolus can only be found growing on bark. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Coriolus are used to Ascend some Resonators such as Mortefi, Lingyang and Yinlin, but it's likely more Resonators will be added to this list in future. We highly advise picking any Coriolus you come across as to Ascend Yinlin you'll need 60!

Coriolus locations in Wuthering Waves

We've found that the best place to find Coriolus is the Dim Forest area in Wuthering Waves. This is south of Jinzhou, west of Whining Aix's Mire and south east of Port City of Guixu. We've marked this area on the map below for you:

This area is in the southernmost part of the map. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Now, within Dim Forest we've found that Coriolus readily spawns around Giant Banyan and Forbidden Forest.

Here are all of the Coriolus locations in Giant Banyan:

You can pick most of the Fungi here. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

These are all of the Coriolus locations in Forbidden Forest:

This area is filled with Tacet Discords, so be careful! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Across both areas shown above, we've found a total of 30 Coriolus.

Where to buy Coriolus in Wuthering Waves

You can buy Coriolus from Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou for 3,000 Shell Credits each. We've marked its location on the map below:

The Pharmacy is on the lower levels. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

On our last visit we could buy 15 Coriolus from the Pharmacy which would total 45,000 Shell Credits for all of them. However, the Pharmacy's stock periodically refreshes so this amount might not always be available. You can see how long is left before the shop refreshes by looking in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Remember, the shop refreshes! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Wuthering Waves materials, check out our page showing you all Pecok Flower locations or our list of all Iris locations. We've also got pages showing you all Belle Poppy locations and all Wintry Bell locations too.