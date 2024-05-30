Cooking in Wuthering Waves is the way you can create dishes that your Resonators can consume to obtain specific bonuses, stat boosts and enhancements while you're out exploring the world around you. If you're playing in co-op there are even some items that you can eat that will have postive effects on your friends too!

As with many of the things you can do to stay alive in Wuthering Waves, cooking requires a bit of leg work as you need to collect most of the ingredients while you're exploring the overworld. However, some ingredients will need to be made at a cooking location to be able to cook certain dishes.

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Cooking in Wuthering Waves and where you can cook.

Wuthering Waves Cooking explained

You can cook at any Cooking Station in Wuthering Waves. When you find one, walk up to it to interact with it to open up the Cooking menu.

There are two tabs for you to navigate in this menu:

Dish Making - This is for making fully formed dishes and food items that provide bonus effects, boosts and other enhancements.

- This is for making fully formed dishes and food items that provide bonus effects, boosts and other enhancements. Ingredients - This is for making specific ingredients needed to cook other dishes and are often things you can't find in the overworld.

However, some recipes will require you to do specific tasks such as speaking to some NPCs to figure out what the specific ingredients are. You can find out if you need to do this by hovering over a dish or ingredient with a padlock on top of it. A menu will appear on the right side of the screen that gives you the details of the thing you've chosen and, if there are any, the unlock requirements for it.

If you already know the needed ingredients or items for the food item you've selected, the required ingredients will be listed underneath the item description on the same menu.

Then, if you've got everything you need in your inventory you can follow the prompt to 'Cook' to create the chosen food item and it will automatically be slotted into your inventory. You can also adjust how much of each item you make using the slider just above this prompt, though this will depend on how much of each required ingredients you have on you.

Also, if you're cooking as a specific Resonator you can get a bonus when cooking certain dishes. For example, Lingyang can make a special dish if he's selected for the Jinzhou Skewers, and Jiyan can if you select him for Jinzhou Stew.

There will be times where hunting down a specific ingredient won't suit you, so you can always visit a Grocer to purchase ingredients from them. The Jinzhou Grocer is called Mahe and we've marked the icon for his shop on the map below for you:

The more you Cook in Wuthering Waves the more Proficiency you'll collect. You need Proficiency to be able to get a promotion, which is essentially increasing your Chef Level. There are five Chef Levels you can achieve:

Apprentice

Assistant Chef

Sous Chef

Head Chef

Top Chef

You can check your current Chef Level by selecting the 'Chef Level' option at the top of the Cooking Menu on the right side of the screen.

This will open your Chef Level screen which will show you your current level, how much Proficiency you've collected, how close you are to your next level and the rewards you'll obtain for earning that promotion.

However, sometimes you won't feel like Cooking so you can always visit places like Pangua's Resteraunt in Jinzhou to get dishes that have already been cooked for you!

Cooking locations in Wuthering Waves

You can cook at the Cooking Station at Panhua's Restaurant in Jinzhou. Anywhere you can cook or obtain dishes will be marked by a cutlery icon - we've marked this specific icon and location on the map below for you:

If you're not sure if you've found one, when you get close to a cooking station the words 'Cooking' and the same cutlery icon as you'd find on the map will be floating above it.

That's it for now!