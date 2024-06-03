Belle Poppy is a type of flower that grows in the overworld in Wuthering Waves. It's an important Ascension material that can be found in the Port of Guixu region.

Currently, Belle Poppy are used to Ascend some Wuthering Waves Resonators such as Verina and it's likely that more Resonators will need this material in the future.

Without further ado, here are all Belle Poppy locations in Wuthering Waves and where to buy them.

What are Belle Poppy used for in Wuthering Waves?

Belle Poppy are flowers native to the Port of Guixu region in Wuthering Waves and they mostly sit on the east border of the Sea of Flames.

Pick them whenever you find them, they're useful to have. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

You'll need Bell Poppy to Ascend some of your Resonaters. Currently, we know that it's needed for Danjin, Verina and Chixia but more Resonators may be added to this list in future and you will need to collect a lot of them to Ascend each one.

For example, you'll need 60 Belle Poppy to ascend Verina and we've only regularly found 28 spawn in-game with 15 being currently available for purchase at Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou. Due to this, and the respawn cycle of the plant, we estimate it could take roughly two days to collect all the Belle Poppy you need for this Resonator.

Wuthering Waves Belle Poppy locations

We've found that the best place to find Belle Poppy is on the east border of Sea of Flames in Wuthering Waves. This is south-west of Donglu Research Station, north-west of Settle Range and south-west of Jinzhou.

The Port of Guixu is on the west side of the map. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Here are all of the Belle Poppy locations we've found in this region:

This is where we've found the majority of this plant. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

We found 28 Belle Poppy in this area and, once they respawn, you can return to collect another 28.

The Belle Poppy population is just out of reach of the Incincero Petals that cover the Sea of Flames so you can safely traverse the terrain to get them. That being said, the border is filled with Tacet Discords - make sure you're at full health when you go here and remember to activate the nearby Beacons to enable Fast Travel for a quick escape route.

Where to buy Belle Poppy in Wuthering Waves

You can also buy Belle Poppy from Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou for 3,000 Shell Credits each. We've marked its location on the map below for you:

Shifang sells numerous useful items. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

On our last visit, you could purchase 15 Belle Poppy for a grand total of 45,000 Shell Credits. If you can wait, we do recommend searching the Sea of Flames for any that you need first as this is quite a big chunk of Shell Credits.

So, in this picture, the shop resets in six days. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Also, it's worth noting that the Pharmacy's stock will periodically refresh so this item may not always be available. You can see how long is left of the shop's current stock cycle by looking at the bottom left corner of your screen.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Wuthering Waves help, check out our pages listing all of the Pecok Flower locations and all of the Iris Flower locations to help you Ascend more Resonators.