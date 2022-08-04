This week on the Eurogamer Newscast we're talking Pokémon, following the franchise's huge announcement livestream that divulged fresh details on upcoming games Scarlet and Violet.

The star of that show? Well, obviously it was Fidough - a freshly-baked dog Pokémon made of bread, whose popularity has now set the internet ablaze. But, dear viewer, we have questions. If Fidough is bread... can you eat it? Should you eat it? Why wouldn't you eat it? And how does it evolve?

Tom Phillips, Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan discuss all of this and show off our own two-minute art challenge concepts for whatever Fidough evolves into, while pondering how it might taste.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Would you eat a Pokémon?