World of Warcraft: Dragonflight removes gendered language from the character creation screen

The alpha test for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has replaced gendered language in its character creation screen.

Whilst previously, the menu offered the choice of either a "male" or "female" body type, Blizzard has now removed gendered language and now simply offers the choice between "Body 1" and "Body 2".

Watch on YouTube World of Warcraft - Dragonflight Announce Cinematic Trailer. !

"The new body type labels are merely text changes within the character creation screen and barber shop," explains Wowhead (thanks, NME). "Where it previously gave players the option to select Male or Female body types, it now simply refers to them as Body 1 and Body 2 respectively."

Wowhead goes on to add that as it's only a change of wording on just two menus, the change is "low impact" but nonetheless is "in keeping with the developers' views on inclusivity".

There are signs that more involved amendments are also on the way, too. According to dataminers, it looks as though WoW players may be able to select their pronouns - the choices will reportedly be he/him, she/her, and they/them - as well as choose their preferred voice. Quite how this will be implemented, however, remains to be seen.

Blizzard has now confirmed World of Warcraft's Dragonflight expansion will launch later this year. As detailed in Blizzard's April reveal stream, Dragonflight will give players access to the long-hidden ancestral home of dragonkind, known as the Dragon Isles, introducing four new areas - the Waking Shores starting zone, Ohn’ahran Plains, Azure Span, and Thaldraszus - complete with new dungeons and raids.

Dragonflight also adds the Dracthyr Evokers - a new playable race-class hybrid that can, depending on a players' chosen class specialisations, focus on either damage dealing or healing - plus a new skill-based flight system tied to customisable dragon companions.