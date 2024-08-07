Today's Wordle hint and answer on Thursday 8th August for 1146

The first working week of the month is almost done. If tackling a puzzle right now seems too taxing, don't worry, we can help with the Wordle answer for today, 8th August 2024.

For the uninitiated, the aim of Wordle is to work out a daily five-letter word within six guesses. The fewer the guesses, the better - and if you fail to guess it at all, you'll break your streak.

The latter is why working out today's Wordle answer is such a priority, as players pride themselves on keeping their streak going. So why gamble on a risky final guess when you can learn a few clues and, failing that, get the definitive answer? This page can help with that.

Once you have today's word, learn more about Wordle and how the New York Times became interested in games in this interview with Jonathan Knight, Head of Games for the NYTimes. In keeping with the word theme, we've also discussed why The NYTimes Mini Crossword is a reliable joy.

Clues for today's Wordle answer

Instead of going straight to the answer, you might only need a few hints to get you over the line:

Today's word has two different vowels in it.

There are no repeating letters in this word.

This word starts with 'S'.

It's a different way to call someone rude.

Still not sure? Read on for the answer.

Wordle answer for word 1146 on 8th August 2024

Even with the above clues, still not sure and want to keep that streak going?

The Wordle answer today is SAUCY.

The first word I tried on today's puzzle was 'NIECE', but family power didn't help me in having a good start. In order to find more letters, I went with 'PAUSE' on my second try. Okay, with these three letters, I couldn't help but think of 'SAUCE'. From there, all I had to do was change one letter and get the right answer.

Don't forget to share your Wordle answer once you're done. | Image credit: MichaelJBerlin - stock.adobe.com

Now you have the answer, do not spoil it for others! Remember, you can share your results spoiler-free in the form of a grid.

Of course, no one has to know you came to this page to work it out. Maybe put in two or three fake guesses first to throw them off the scent, perhaps?

Today's Wordle etymology

Although the word has lost the sense of indicating that which resembles sauce - a quite funny thing to indicate about something or someone, 'SAUCY' has kept the meaning of someone who is bold and cheeky since around the 1500s. The whole idea is that one, by being bold, adds sauce, spice, to their words.

Wordle past answers for this week

And now for our 'Previously on Wordle' segment! (I know 'in' works better, but let me have this...) Last week has seen the following words make appearance in Wordle so far:

WEDNESDAY 7th August - MACAW

- MACAW TUESDAY 6th August - ANVIL

- ANVIL MONDAY 5th August - ENSUE

- ENSUE SUNDAY 4th August - LOWER

- LOWER SATURDAY 3rd August - SCALE

If you'd like to know all of the words which has graced Wordle in times gone by, check out our past Wordle answers archive.

What to play after Wordle

With your daily Wordle completed, the question is - what shall you play now?

You can, of course, try out the other word-based games offered by the New York Times, like Spelling Bee, the Mini Crossword and Letter Boxed. You can also take a crack at Connections, the daily Sudokus and Tiles - a rather additive motif matching game.

There’s also a range of games which have put a twist on the Wordle formula. Squaredle challenges you to find a series of words by connecting letters in a four by four grid. Meanwhile Dordle, Quorodly, Octordly and Sedecordle all keep to the standard Wordle, while increasing the number of words you have to find. The challenge comes in how your guesses count for all of the words, so you need to decide whether you’re going to focus on a specific word or try to solve multiple words at the same time. Thankfully, the number of guesses you’re given increases alongside the amount of words you’re expected to solve.

If you want a break from spelling though, try GeoGuessr. Here you’ll be given a picture of somewhere, anywhere, in the world and have to place a marker on where you think that location is. There’s even an Old School RuneScape version.

Hope you enjoyed playing Wordle today!